Lena Dunham will discuss her mental health. Don't miss it!

Lena Dunham announced on her Instagram page that she will talk about details of human mental health, meditation, anxiety and other things associated with the topic on her podcast this week.

Lena Dunham is a famous actress known for her role of Hannah in the 2012–2017 comedy drama television series «Girls». Her co-star Adam Driver was Emmy-nominated for his role in the film. Lena's sister Cyrus Grace has become a writer more than an actress, though. She appeared in the movie «Tiny Furniture» in 2010. Lena Dunham has never been officially married but she dated singer Jack Antonoff for a few years until 2017.

Lena Dunham has shared cute «Bed-in» photos on Instagram. Guess who she is lying in her bed with! That's certainly her beloved dog Ingrid. The celebrity has informed her followers that this week she'll be discussing anxiety, addiction, meditation, medicine, and other things linked to mental health together with experts on this topic, psychologist Dr. Nicole LePera and psychopharmacologist Josh Lightman. The talk will be good, Lena promises, so don't miss it.

Besides, Lena Dunham is back with Season 3 of The C Word Party. She and her friend Alissa Bennett are going to discuss «intellectually juicy, spicy hot tea». The first episode is available now, and they are talking about Paula Yates.