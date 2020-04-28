 News > Leonardo DiCaprio


High time! Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are ready for this serious step
© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio

News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-28 18:16:26

The star of «Titanic,» «Romeo + Juliet» and «Django Unchained» decided to follow Brad Pitt's example and take some serious steps in the relationship with his girlfriend.

45-year-old DiCaprio and 22-year-old model Camila Morrone began to appear with a small puppy during their walks. It turns out that lovers have recently got a pet. It is noteworthy that Leo never reached such a serious and responsible step with other girls.

But it's high time. The 45-year-old actor hasn't got any heirs. And, it seems, the moment has come when DiCaprio is ready to make his family bigger.

An enviable Hollywood bachelor has been spotted in relationships with many famous actresses and models. Each time the relationship ended in different ways: the actor sometimes managed to maintain friendly relations, while other girls deleted the bachelor from their hearts.

In an interview, Leo repeatedly mentioned that he was disappointed in girls and was not ready for such a step as the birth of an heir. However, the actor didn't hide that he wouldn't mind having children and even would like to share such honor with a decent woman. Perhaps Camila has convinced Leo and made him confident in the purity of intentions.

It is worth noting that the couple has been together for 3 years and such a serious step as buying a puppy revealed a lot. Even during the difficult times of a pandemic, the relationship of the lovers weren't ruined, but only became stronger.

