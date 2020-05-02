© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio





Leonardo DiCaprio, the “Titanic” star, provides those in need with meals





Leonardo DiCaprio is known for many films but he has received his prominence due to the legendary «Titanic» movie that was presented in 1997. Many years after starring in the film, his «Titanic» co-star Kate Winslet confessed that she loves Leo with all of her heart. That happened on Oscar Awards with numerous witnesses.

Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in comedy drama movie «Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood» (2019) in which he co-starred famous Brad Pitt. Leo played Calvin J. Candie in the 2012 revisionist Western movie «Django Unchained» as well as Arnie Grape in the 1993 drama film «What's Eating Gilbert Grape» where he co-starred Johnny Depp. At present, Leonardo DiCaprio is self-quarantining with his girlfriend Camila Morrone at his home in Los Angeles.

Leonardo DiCaprio has recently shared an interesting post on his Instagram page showing that he is financially helping Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen to provide people in need with fresh, nutritious meals. He is going to keep up this incredible work.

According to Leonardo DiCaprio, with the support of these organizations, WCK has served 3 million meals in the past forty days. It is very important in the time of uncertainty.