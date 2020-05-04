© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio





Leonardo DiCaprio encourages the necessity to tackle climate change in this hard time





The latest movie with Leonardo DiCaprio is the comedy drama movie «Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood» starring also Brad Pitt. However, the film that really made Leonardo prominent is the epic disaster movie «Titanic» that saw the world in 1997. The couple of Leonardo and his co-star Kate Winslet will remain in the memory of people forever. Winslet has never been Leo's girlfriend in life, though. The movie itself won in 11 Oscar nominations.

Leonardo DiCaprio portrayed Calvin J. Candie in the Western «Django Unchained» and drama «What's Eating Gilbert Grape» starring Johnny Depp. Another legendary film with DiCaprio is the 1996 romantic tragedy movie «Romeo + Juliet» in which the actor played Romeo himself.

In his latest post on Instagram, Leonardo DiCaprio expressed his opinion that it is highly important to tackle climate change during coronavirus recovery. According to the video, the earth has become much cleaner during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is probably one of few advantages of this hard time.

While some of Leonardo DiCaprio's followers hope that something good comes out of this quarantine, others are disappointed with the world economy collapse and bankruption of many people. Some readers convict DiCaprio of flying in private jets while tackling global warming.