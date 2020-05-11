 News > Leonardo DiCaprio


Leonardo DiCaprio encourages everyone to support Navajo Nation during the pandemic
© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio encourages everyone to support Navajo Nation during the pandemic


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-11 18:56:01

Leonardo DiCaprio has left an encouraging message on his Instagram page. He calls other Americans to donate to the fight against COVID-19 in Navajo.

Leonardo DiCaprio has received a lot of Oscar prizes for his role in the legendary «Titanic» movie, as well as for the fresh film «Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood» in which he starred along with Brad Pitt.

Now, when Leonardo is pleased with his acting career, he is trying to dedicate his life to those who need help. He has been the supporter on the environment and recently the celebrity found his place in supporting Navajo Nation. People living in the area need finances to cope with the COVID-19. Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Ruffalo, Danny Pino and some other celebrities have already helped Navajo Nation.

Leonardo DiCaprio can be funny sometimes. Just take a look at the thread he uses to hide his face from paparazzi. Lol!

  TOP

Nicole Kidman, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, left Scientology church Nicole Kidman, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, left Scientology church
Chris Evans, “The Avengers” star, wished a Happy Mother's Day to his mother! Chris Evans, “The Avengers” star, wished a Happy Mother's Day to his mother!
Zendaya can impress any man wearing her boohoo collection clothes! Look at the beauty! Zendaya can impress any man wearing her boohoo collection clothes! Look at the beauty!
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes' girlfriend, told who showed her what love is Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes' girlfriend, told who showed her what love is
Emma Watson, the “Harry Potter” star, met Margot Robbie at Met Gala Emma Watson, the “Harry Potter” star, met Margot Robbie at Met Gala
Jojo Siwa organized a backyard concert for her fans! Jojo Siwa organized a backyard concert for her fans!
Julianne Hough presented a new house to her mother on Mother's Day! What an amazing daughter! Julianne Hough presented a new house to her mother on Mother's Day! What an amazing daughter!
Shia LaBeouf was seen working out with a young lady! She looks like Mia Goth! Shia LaBeouf was seen working out with a young lady! She looks like Mia Goth!
Ryan Gosling, the “Drive” star, can't hide himself from paparazzi! Ryan Gosling, the “Drive” star, can't hide himself from paparazzi!
Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, is sick and tired of working from home! Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, is sick and tired of working from home!
Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website
Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old