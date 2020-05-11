© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio





Leonardo DiCaprio encourages everyone to support Navajo Nation during the pandemic





Leonardo DiCaprio has left an encouraging message on his Instagram page. He calls other Americans to donate to the fight against COVID-19 in Navajo.

Leonardo DiCaprio has received a lot of Oscar prizes for his role in the legendary «Titanic» movie, as well as for the fresh film «Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood» in which he starred along with Brad Pitt.

Now, when Leonardo is pleased with his acting career, he is trying to dedicate his life to those who need help. He has been the supporter on the environment and recently the celebrity found his place in supporting Navajo Nation. People living in the area need finances to cope with the COVID-19. Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Ruffalo, Danny Pino and some other celebrities have already helped Navajo Nation.

