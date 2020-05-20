© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio





Leonardo DiCaprio, the star of “Titanic,” premieres Memorial day Ulysses S. Grant





These days, DiCaprio has informed his fans on Instagram that he became the Executive Producer of the project dedicated to great Ulysses S. Grant. Don't miss it on May 25th.

Leonardo DiCaprio has starred in films of different styles with the latest one «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood» in which he co-starred Brad Pitt. Leonardo DiCaprio has been a nominee for Academy Awards many times for the roles in different movies; however, he won one as the Best Actor in the 2016 film «The Revenant».

According to the post of Leonardo DiCaprio, Ulysses S. Grant was a good military commander in the history of the country, as well as the 18th President of the USA. He deserves respect for uniting the country that was divided during the Civil War. DiCaprio is sure that it's vital to reflect back on the history of the country during these hard times. As an Executive Producer, he is grateful for the chance to tell the story about Grant. The three-day event will premiere on May 25th on History.

It is always interesting to see the behind the scenes and to listen to actors telling about how a movie was made. This is the video in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are discussing «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood». It's really interesting and funny!