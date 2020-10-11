Leonardo DiCaprio has finally attracted the attention of society! You need to know this too!

© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio





Leonardo DiCaprio has shared a valuable video on his official Instagram page. He has finally expressed his deepest worries.

Leonardo DiCaprio has received seven Academy Awards as the best actor in different movies; however, he will forever remain the symbol of love in the hearts of his fans due to his role of Jack in the 1997 romantic drama «Titanic». Lately, the actor has become an object for numerous Internet memes, though. DiCaprio has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, for over two years. Despite the tremendous age difference, the couple seems to be happy together.

The celebrity has shared an interesting episode of the environmental documentary «A Life On Our Planet» from David Attenborough. He considers it to be truly powerful in inspiring people to think about their impact on our planet and nature. He is sure that in order to cope with the climate change and related biodiversity, we must protect the environment and nature.

Leonardo DiCaprio is not only concerned about the fate of our Earth but also about the elections in the USA. The actor has confessed that «voter suppression is a very real threat». He is asking every American to check whether their voter registration has been cancelled at http://savemyvote2020.org.