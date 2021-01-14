© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio





Leonardo DiCaprio pays tribute to six rangers killed in Virunga National Park





Leonardo DiCaprio has shared sad news on his Instagram page about the tragic death of six park rangers in eastern Congo. He feels devastated…

Leonardo DiCaprio has been a famous actor whose roles in different films don't stop impressing viewers. His character in 1997 movie «Titanic» will probably stay in the minds of spectators for a long time. This film has got several Academy Awards. Probably, one of DiCaprio's first roles is the one of Arnie Grape in 1993 film «What's Eating Gilbert Grape». He co-starred Johnny Depp acting as Gilbert Grape. «Catch Me If You Can» and «Don't Look Up» are the films that are worth watching in the company of friends.

© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio





The actor feels upset with the news about death of six park rangers in Virunga National Park on 10th January 2021. The incident happened in the Albertine Rift Valley in eastern Congo. All men were killed in the result of an attack by armed assailants. The seventh ranger was wounded but, according to doctors, nothing threatens his life. It's a pity that all of the killed men were under thirty.

Leonardo DiCaprio has also shared his sorrow with the users of Twitter. He and many of his followeers extend sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the attack. This is another proof of the necessity to neutralise all armed groups in Eastern Congo.