© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio





"Titanic" everywhere: the designer revealed what Leonardo DiCaprio's house looked like





Megan Weaver visited the actor's house in Malibu and was surprised by the situation.

In the new episode of the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef, interior designer Megan Weaver talked about some details of the interior of Leonardo DiCaprio's beach house in Malibu.

© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio





According to Megan, many years ago the actor's mother allowed her and her boyfriend to stay in this house. «We came in - and there was the Titanic everywhere. Towels, posters - all with the Titanic. My boyfriend looked at me and said, «This is Leo's house, right?» «Yes, this is Leo's house. It's very amazing, «Weaver shared.

«I don't think Leo would have done that at home now, but then ... Then the film wasn't old either. Besides, it's not his main house. Maybe his mother did it all. I remember there was a beautiful bed - the best of all that I slept on. I even looked at the mattress. Everything was done with taste, but all these things with the Titanic - towels, bathrobes, posters with Leo - it was very funny, «- said the designer.

Titanic was released in 1997 and made the world-famous actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who starred in it. Thanks to the success of the Titanic and the subsequent rise of his career, DiCaprio was able to afford several homes.

The house on the beach in Malibu, as far as we know, the actor bought in 2002 for six million dollars. However, Leonardo rarely visited it, so in 2014 he sold it for 17 million.