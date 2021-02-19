© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio





The best films with Leonardo DiCaprio turned into one short cartoon





Puppet animator Victor Hegelin has released a new cartoon with a Hollywood star. If in one of his past works he recreated the best stunts from films with Tom Cruise, this time Hegelin showed the key roles of Leonardo DiCaprio.

The video features scenes from Titanic, The Survivor, The Wolf of Wall Street, Inception and The Great Gatsby.

© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio





