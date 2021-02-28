© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio





Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend provoked rumors of an imminent wedding





23-year-old Camila Marrone on her Instagram page intrigued with a new picture, causing many questions from fans.

The girl turned her back to the camera and showed her beautiful bare back in a snow-white dress with a long train Miu Miu.

© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio





«Oh, the times when I had such a life and I was lucky enough to wear couture masterpieces with precious stones from Miu Miu ...» - wrote Camila.

The photo has collected more than 70 thousand likes, and in the comments, users are building whole theories: the girl's subscribers are sure that they were married to Leonardo DiCaprio. In addition, recently the media assured that Camila Marrone was expecting her first child.

The fact that the girl turned her back for the photo also received its own version - the model allegedly hides a rounded belly.