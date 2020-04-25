© Instagram / Liam Hemsworth





Liam Hemsworth, ex-husband of Miley Cyrus, appeared on the cover of the “Vanity Fair” magazine





Liam Hemsworth is known as an actor who has got two talented brothers - Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth. Chris Hemsworth became prominent through the Australian series «Home and Away», the thriller «A Perfect Getaway» and the science fiction movie «Star Trek». Luke Hemsworth has starred in the sci-fi series «Westworld» and «Neighbours».

Unfortunately, Liam Hemsworth didn't get a role in movie «Thor»; however, he received a major role in the «Hunger Games» and a number of other films that have become very popular. His latest movie «Extraction» (2020) was planned to be released on April 24 in the USA.

Although Liam Hemsworth participated in the photo session for the «Vanity Fair» magazine last year, his photo from its cover is still relevant for his fans. The magazine issue May 2019 was sold out really quickly. It's no surprise – Liam looks so handsome in its cover! One can looked at him eternally!

Liam Hemsworth has a beautiful masculine body with ripped muscles. It's known that he adores to work out regularly despite the quarantine. The star's face is perfect too. Any woman could easily sink in his deep blue eyes.