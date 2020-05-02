 News > Liam Hemsworth


Chris and Liam Hemsworth will star in a comedy together: details
© Instagram / Liam Hemsworth

Chris and Liam Hemsworth will star in a comedy together: details


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-02 21:54:08

Miley Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth who we will see in upcoming «Extraction» and his brother Chris Hemsworth better known for his role as Thor, will be starring in the one and the same movie together – well, the only thing missing is Luke Hemsworth, right?

In recent years, the Hemsworth family has become well known in Hollywood. Chris Hemsworth became Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Liam was known for the movie «The Hunger Games», as well as for the TV series «The Neighbors» and «The Elephant Princess.» Luke starred in «Westworld.» But fans haven't seen all three brothers together. In a recent interview, Liam said this could change soon. He will star in a comedy with Chris.

Liam admitted he admired Chris Hemsworth, because he had very strict labor discipline. According to his brother's words, Liam calls him all the time to get his opinion on what he should do.

By the way, Liam Hemsworth was practically approved for the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He even starred in the studio in the role of this character. But at the last moment the role was given to his brother.

Would you like to watch the two brothers in one movie?

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...