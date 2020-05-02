© Instagram / Liam Hemsworth





Chris and Liam Hemsworth will star in a comedy together: details





Miley Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth who we will see in upcoming «Extraction» and his brother Chris Hemsworth better known for his role as Thor, will be starring in the one and the same movie together – well, the only thing missing is Luke Hemsworth, right?

In recent years, the Hemsworth family has become well known in Hollywood. Chris Hemsworth became Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Liam was known for the movie «The Hunger Games», as well as for the TV series «The Neighbors» and «The Elephant Princess.» Luke starred in «Westworld.» But fans haven't seen all three brothers together. In a recent interview, Liam said this could change soon. He will star in a comedy with Chris.

Liam admitted he admired Chris Hemsworth, because he had very strict labor discipline. According to his brother's words, Liam calls him all the time to get his opinion on what he should do.

By the way, Liam Hemsworth was practically approved for the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He even starred in the studio in the role of this character. But at the last moment the role was given to his brother.

Would you like to watch the two brothers in one movie?