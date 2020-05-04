 News > Liam Payne


“One Direction” ex-member Liam Payne remembered ugly things linked to “McDonald's”
© Instagram / Liam Payne

"One Direction" ex-member Liam Payne remembered ugly things linked to "McDonald's"


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-04 16:28:50

The colleague of Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, British singer Liam Payne, a former member of «One Direction», told how he had been humiliated at the age of 15 during a walk to McDonald's. Neither his ex-wife Cheryl, nor his new girlfriend Maya could even imagine that!

According to Payne, at that time they started to recognize him in the streets after he had tried to become famous on the «X Factor» program, from where he was thrown out, as judges considered him not a good singer. The star admitted that people had laughed at him in the streets, and he was just 15 or 16 years old.

The musician especially remembered the day when he had gone to «McDonald's» with his girlfriend and a group of guys on the stairs called him «a loser from X Factor.»

Payne participated in the «X Factor» twice - in 2008 and in 2010. For the first time, judge Simon Cowell considered the artist not to be ready for a pop career, and after the second performance he was combined with other musicians, forming the group «One Direction.» The band lasted until 2016. By the way, not so long ago, Harry Styles said the band will be reunited! Isn't this cool?

