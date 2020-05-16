© Instagram / Liam Payne





“One Direction” is not all: Liam Payne showed his sporty style for “Hugo Boss”





The co-worker of Niall Horan and Harry Styles has been going in for not musical career only: as we could make sure the celeb seemed to become a really hot model!

The Hugo Boss brand has unveiled its new capsule clothing collection and Liam Payne has become the face of it. The 26-year-old British singer took part in a commercial where he showed off shorts, sweatpants, sweatshirts, T-shirts, sneakers, and his amazingly pumped-up muscles.

The main thing of the collection was tight-fitting jeans with the HUGO93.LP logo, combining the brand's name, Liam Payne's initials and birth year. The video and photo for the campaign were shot by photographer Tom Craig in London.

This is the second collaboration between Payne and «Hugo Boss». The former member of «One Direction» became the campaign ambassador in 2019 and has already starred not only in sportswear advertising, but also in the provocative underwear video (along with model Stella Maxwell) and men's perfume.

Do you like Liam Payne as a model? We think there definitely is a lot to look at! As they say, talented people are talented everywhere!