© Instagram / Lil Baby





Lil Baby has released an official video to his new song. Check it out right now!





Lil Baby has shared a part of the official video to his new song on Instagram. You'll be surprised that not every appreciated the song.

Lil Baby is known as a young rapping singer who at the age of 25 has managed to earn the net worth of $4 million and it's no surprise – his lyrics are really worth listening to. Within his music career, the rapper has released two studio albums, namely «Harder Than Ever» (2018) and «My Turn» (2020). Lil Baby has collaborated with some other rappers too. His work with Lil Durk and Polo G gave birth to song «3 Headed Goat» in the beginning of May, 2020, while collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again resulted in song «One Shot» in July, 2020.

© Instagram / Lil Baby





Lil Baby's fans are happy because this week the rapper has released an official video to the song «Walk», which he performs with Rylo Rodriguez and 42 Dugg. The majority of listeners like the song but some people have found certain drawbacks in it. One man said there is too much autotune, while another one emphasized that Dugg 42 should be taken away from the song.

You can watch the full version of Lil Baby's «Walk» official music video Rylo Rodriguez & 42 Dugg on YouTube right now. Even though the video was released only two days ago, it has gained over 1,300,000 views already. Most of the comments are highly positive.