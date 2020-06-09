© Instagram / Lil Peep





Lil Peep will stay in the memory of his fans forever!





Lil Peep's fans have recently shared a cute photo on the singer on his Instagram page. He looks like he is alive again.

Lil Peep was a great rapper but he left this world at such a young age. He died because of drug overdose at the age of 21 in 2017. He's not the only rapper who has gone so early. XXXTentacion was assassinated the next year and rapper Juice Wrld died from drug intoxication at the end of 2019. Lil Peep used to have 59 tattoos on his body. One of them sounded like this «get cake die young». When speaking about this tattoo on his forehead Lil Peep said he did not even remember when he got it; nevertheless, it was prophetic for his life.

In the photo on Instagram, Lil Peep looks so young. The caption to the pic reads, «Young drip star». The rapper is wearing a white baseball cap with small stars of different colors. One of his fans comments that he was thinking about this hat of his the previous day. People still love Lil Peep and miss him a lot.

