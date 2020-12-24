© Instagram / Lil Wayne





Lil Wayne sponsors children of Hollygrove. Learn the details!





Lil Wayne has announced on his Instagram page that he takes part in the charity activity to provide youth of Hollygrove with everything they need. Join the celebrity today!

Lil Wayne has been a true master of rapping, so no surprise that his net worth has reached $150 million this year. The rapper has released a dozen of studio albums and is not going to stop. His fresh musical album is called «Funeral» and next year Lil Wayne is going to give birth to the album titled «I Am Not a Human Being III». The star has collaborated with other musicians too. His cooperation with Drake and Nicki Minaj produced track «No Frauds» in 2018. Ten years ago, Eminem and Lil Wayne released song «No Love». The rapper has also participated in «The Masked Singer» show. He was hiding under the robot's costume.

According to Lil Wayne's post, on behalf of Young Money Entertainment, he and his friends Mack Maine and Judy E Jackson are going to provide the children of Hollygrove with everything they may need: toys, coats and blankets. You can join the activity today and sponsor or donate if you wish. These children with certainly have smiles on their. Happy holidays!

Lil Wayne expresses his sadness because he hasn't been invited or involved in the Grammys lately. In his Twitter post he writes, «Is it me, my music, or just another technicality? I look around with respect and wonder competitively am I not worthy?!»