Lil Xan presented an official video to his new song. Check it out!
© Instagram / Lil Xan

News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-26 18:23:48

Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus were spotted together again despite the rumors they split last year. What's bad, though, is that they ignore social distancing. The rapper is no longer in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Annie Smith, who was said to face miscarriage in April 2019.

At the age of 23, Nicholas Diego Leanos (real name of Lil Xan) can boast the net worth of $3 million as of 2019. It is increasing all the time and by the end of 202, it will be so much higher. Rapper's trek «Betrayed» released in 2017 entered the Billboard Hot 100 and was even certified platinum by the RIAA.

Lil Xan was in a friendly relationship with rapper LiL PEEP who died at the age of 21 due to the drug overdose. They often hang out with Lil Pump at present. Fans have found a definite resemblance between Billie Eilish and Lil Xan. The two look like a sister and a brother.

These days, Lil Xan presented a part of the official video to his new song on his Instagram page. His followers love it and want to see the full video.

