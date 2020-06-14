Lil Yachty left home at an early age. What's the secret of his success?

© Instagram / Lil Yachty





Lil Yachty became an independent person very early, according to his statement on Twitter. Everyone wonders how he managed to become so successful.

At the age of 22, Lil Yachty can boast a net worth of $8 Million. He's a true professional in the rapping genre of music. It seems, though, that Lil Yachty has a rival. He and another American rapper Lil Uzi Vert have always competed in their rapping tabilities but we will come back to this topic a little later.

Lil Yachty has recently declared on his Twitter page that he left home at 16. Many of the rapper's followers are surprised with his decision and the size of his wealth now. The truth is that he left home because he believed in himself. This helped him to become a successful musician too. Money was his reward later. Some readers ask Lil Yachty to teach them how to become millionaires.

Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert were compared in four categories with the goal of recognizing their talents including voice and flow, lyrics, production and image. Learn further who is a better rapper.