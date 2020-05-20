Lili Reinhart, the actress from “Riverdale”, will appear in “Chemical Hearts”

© Instagram / Lili Reinhart





Lili Reinhart has announced on her official Twitter page that the drama movie «Chemical Hearts» will see the world this year! We're looking forward to it!

Despite rumors that Cole Sprouse cheated on Reinhart with Kaia Gerber, the couple is dating. They aren't not living together, but they haven't broken their relationship either. Besides, Lili and Camila Mendes, her «Riverdale» co-star are really good friends.

Lili Reinhart will appear in the drama romance film «Chemical Hearts» in the role of Grace Town on August 21st 2020! She is also an executive producer of the movie. In her Twitter post, the actress confessed that this movie means much to her and she can't wait for her fans to see in. The movie also stars Austin Abrams.

Lili Reinhart's fans are proud of her and are happy with the news. They believe this is only the beginning of her acting career and that Lili is able to do great things. Meanwhile, the beauty is dreaming of going to the beach. Look, she's already having her swimsuit on! What a gorgeous lady! In reality, we all wish we were at the beach.