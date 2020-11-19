© Instagram / Lili Reinhart





Lili Reinhart reveals what her favorite mascara is. Look at this beauty!





Lili Reinhart has announced on her Instagram page that she enjoys using Lash Blast Clean Mascara. Here are the reasons!

Lili Reinhart was in a relationship with her «Riverdale» co-star Cole Sprouse. The couple announced in March that they permanently split. As far as it is known, they have still not renewed their dating after the breakup. There were rumors that Cole Sprouse was quarantining with KJ Apa in winter 2020. Lili has been in a friendly relationship with two actresses Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch. The trio have even released their TikTok Compilation.

© Instagram / Lili Reinhart





In her fresh Instagram post, the celebrity has shared her happiness about the fact that Covergirl has added a new mascara to its beloved Lash Blast family! That's a clean and vegan mascara called Lash Blast Clean Mascara. It's able to give great volume and contains no parabens, talc, sulfates, and mineral oil. Lili's followers are sure that the actress in the photo is the most beautiful angel. Reinhart really looks stunning! But what is more important is that despite the success Lili is having, she has always remained herself.

Lili Reinhart was happy to announce on Twitter that her «Swimming Lessons» made it to the semifinals. She is thankful to everyone who voting for her book of poems.