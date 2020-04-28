 News > Logan Paul


Logan Paul exploits his friend, dwarf Mamba. The photo is applied
© Instagram / Logan Paul

Logan Paul exploits his friend, dwarf Mamba. The photo is applied


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-28 23:26:29

Logan Paul is not just a funny YouTuber but he is also known to be a fighter who won an amateur match against KSI two years ago. Jake Paul, his younger brother, is sometimes involved in boxing too but he's mainly into actor activity now. Logan Paul can currently boast the net worth of $19 million.

In some of his videos, Logan Paul shows porn-actress Lana Rhoades; however, they claim to be just friends. At present, Logan has no girlfriend. His 2018 video of the suicide forest Aokigahara in Japan had a negative impact on his business. People did not like that he showed a body of a person who'd committed suicide. That looked cruel.

Logan Paul's fans have recently shared a cute but somewhat severe photo of the YouTuber on Instagram. It depicts the famous star sitting on the shoulders of a short man. That's actually his friend, dwarf Mamba. Nevertheless, many people feel sorry for that short guy. Logan Paul is much taller and heavier than his friend!

Logan Paul's fans love his dog, King Broley Blue, who is looking the other way. That's husky with deep blue eyes. That day, Logan Paul had so much fun with his friends in his house! You can see some videos on his Instagram page.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...