© Instagram / Logan Paul





YouTube Boxer Logan Paul Turns Into An NFT Pokemon Card





Controversial YouTube celebrity Logan Paul jumped at the deranged token, or NFT, as part of his latest self-promotion.

Decentralized e-commerce platform Bondly announced on February 4 that it will create a limited edition of 44 NFTs with a «holographic» image of Paul in his boxing gear, a Pokemon card layout.

© Instagram / Logan Paul





NFTs will be distributed to the auction winners in Paul's upcoming Pokemon Box Break.

A YouTuber recently acquired six unopened boxes of first edition Pokémon cards over twenty years ago, spending a hefty $ 2 million on cards.

Each box contains 36 sets of cards, and Paul will auction sets from one of the boxes from February 4-11 through Goldin Auctions sports collections platform.

Paul will unpack and open the packages on behalf of the winners of the Auction Live on Pokémon Day, February 27, to celebrate the game's 25th anniversary.

As a special bonus, each set winner will also receive one of the limited edition NFTs featuring Paul as a Pokémon. The card describes Poké-Paul as a «legendary man» who is «tall and fat,» and one of the card's special attacks is a dynamic strike that leaves opponents «in confusion».

The minimum bid for each deck of cards is $ 10,000, and of the 24 packs of cards remaining on the auction site, at the time of writing, only seven were up for that amount.

Perhaps realizing that $ 10,000 represents a fairly high entry level, Bondly will also be releasing an entire line of Logan Paul NFTs «for those who can't bid at auction.»

They will be sold individually through the Logan Paul special store on the platform.

Initially acclaimed through video content, Paul also made a successful transition into the boxing world, scheduled to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match on February 20, although the match was postponed indefinitely earlier this week.