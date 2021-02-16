© Instagram / Lonzo Ball





Chicago Bulls want to be strengthened by New Orleans star Lonzo Ball





At the end of the season, he may become a restricted free agent

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball could end up in the Chicago Bulls. The Michigan franchise is interested in the 23-year-old basketball player.

Chicago's interest in Ball may last until the March 25th deadline for the exchange market. Lonzo will become a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

Earlier it was reported that five more franchises are interested in the star of New Orleans - New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic.

The Chicago Bulls are ranked 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.