Louis CK: "Ask me about social distance dating"
News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-22 15:48:09

Louis CK spoilt his reputation of a stand up comedian with his sexual misconduct in 2017. These days, his ex-girlfriend, singer Fiona Apple, accused him of the lack of remorse over his behavior. At present, he's dating Blanche Gardin who seems to avoid commenting her boyfriend's behavior.

Louis CK's colleague, Dave Chappelle, hasn't chosen a definite position in the situation. He criticizes the star, defenses him and makes fun of him at the same time. Pete Davidson has always been in a tense relationship with Louis CK, so his point of view is clear. Pamela Adlon revealed that she was deeply disappointed with Louis C.K., taking into account the fact that he was her «champion for ten years».

Louis CK starred in six episodes of the series «Parks and Recreation» in 2009 and 2012. He has recently shared his new special «Sincerely C.K.» online. It has truly surprised all of his fans, because the comedian discussed the topic of having sex with kids.

These days, a photo of Louis CK was shared on Instagram. It is captioned: «Ask me about social distance dating». The author of the post hopes this isn't an eyesore for anyone; however, all of the readers expressed their negative attitude towards the comedian.

