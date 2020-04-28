© Instagram / Louis CK





Louis CK confessed he likes jerking off with spectators. Check the video!





Stand-up comedian Louis CK does not conceal the fact that he loves masturbating. Three years ago, he was accused by several women of doing this in front of them. As a result, Louis CK's girlfriend, Fiona Apple, left him and said he was not even remorseful over his misconduct.

Another famous comedian, Dave Chappelle, tries to be objective in his attitude to Louis CK. He does not defense him or justify his behavior; however, he finds it funny. Actress Pamela Adlon was disappointed with Louis C.K.'s misconduct since she always considered him to be a good and smart man. Ex-vice-president of the USA, Joe Biden, definitely does not support the comedian. These days, he even rejected his campaign donation.

In his special, the «Parks and Recreation» star confesses that he likes jerking off and he doesn't like to be alone. He likes company. He says: «If you're good at juggling you wouldn't do it alone in the dark.»

Well, even so, it would be wise for Louis CK to ask «the company» if they really want to see what he is going to show them. Despite such an unpleasant situation, many people still love Louis CK and his jokes.