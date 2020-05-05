© Instagram / Louis CK





Louis CK can't do shows due to misconduct but Joe Biden is still a presidential nominee!





Louis CK's fans find it unjust that the talented stand-up comedian and the «Parks and Recreation» star cannot currently do shows only because he demonstrated his intimate organs in front of a few women. For comparison, Joe Biden assaulted many women and is still a presidential nominee! Even Pete Davidson who has been in a tense relationship with Louis CK does not understand this injustice.

Not all people defense Louis CK, though. Actress Pamela Adlon is shocked with the comedian's misconduct and is sure he needs to be punished. Louis CK's colleague, comedian Dave Chappelle, considers the situation ridiculous, especially taking into account the fact that Louis CK has been always highly respected. By the way, he was the author of the script to comedy «Better Things».

Recently, a post was shared on Twitter saying that Louis CK behaved incorrectly in front of some women only once, admitted it, and still can't do shows. Biden assaulted many women, and is still the nominee for president. Even the founder of the «Me Too» movement, Tarana Burke, spoke about the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden.

In one of his fresh specials, Louis CK admitted his sin but he does not find anything bad about it. Nevertheless, he was accused by several women in 2017 and is still taking damages in his career.