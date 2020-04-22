© Instagram / Madonna





Madonna added something really unexpected to her archive pic from the album





61-year-old American singer Madonna, used archive photos to urge people to protect themselves from the spread of coronavirus. She even added a mask to one of the album's photos.

Madonna took to Instagram to share a photo of her first cover. She added her own portrait with a protective mask.

«Nothing compares to the first time. First album cover ever!» she admitted and marked the post with the «stay safe» hashtag.

Madonna's debut studio album was released on July 27, 1983 by «Sire Records». It was named «Madonna». The album was reissued in 1985 under the name «The First Album» - for the European market. It was this cover in the post that the singer showed.

Earlier, Madonna claimed that three close people had died from coronavirus in one day.

An outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus infection began in China in December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization announced the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

As of the morning of April 22, 2 477 426 people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide. This was confirmed by the data of the American Johns Hopkins University, which tracked the spread of the disease.

170 324 people died from COVID-19, and the 647 632 ones were cured.