Madonna violated the rule of social distancing! She must be more cautious at her age!

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-17 17:50:52

These days, singer Madonna celebrated getting through two months in quarantine; however, doing so she violated the rule of social distancing! What boldness!

At the age of 61, Madonna has become a successful singer, great mother and legendary entertainer! During her music career she has released 14 albums the first one of which was titled «Madonna». Madonna has two children of her own and four adopted ones. In 1994, when she was dating basketball player Dennis Rodman, she offered him $20 million for impregnating her. However, Rodman didn't.

Recently, Madonna has shared a cute video on her Instagram page. It features her friends playing basketball, while she and some other of her family members are cheering for them as spectators. In her caption to the video, Madonna wrote: «Celebrating getting through 8 weeks in quarantine with a tournament of 3 on 3 with my quarantine Fam!»


It seems Madonna has a big family because the number of people participating in the event is impressive. It is not good to be in such close contact during these hard times. In the next post on Twitter, the celebrity shares her recipe of a quarantine cocktail, «3 Olives—Extra Dry—Don't Bruise the Ice!»

