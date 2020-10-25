© Instagram / Madonna





Madonna's song received an unusual estimation from her fans!





Madonna has shared her song «Ray Of Light» on her official Instagram page. Check out the reaction of her followers!

Madonna has been on stage for many years and can boast having released 14 studio albums including «Like a Virgin in 1984 and «Ray of Light» in 1998. Her song «Vogue» was used in 2016 film «Strike a Pose». Madonna has collaborated with other singers such as Britney Spears; however, her feud with Lady Gaga hasn't solved yet. At the age of 62, Madonna still looks pretty but we will always remember her look in the 1980s when the singer preferred wearing black clothes with lace gloves, bracelets, necklaces and hair bows.

The celebrity seems to be nostalgic about her song «Ray Of Light». The singer has shared a part of this song on her Instagram page; however, that's not an official video. Most of the singer's followers like this beautiful song. Some people say that this song brings back their memories of childhood.

Today, Madonna is celebrating the anniversary of her sixth studio album «Bedtime Stories». The album was released on October 25, 1994. Check out the devoted playlist on the singer's YouTube!