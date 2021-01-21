© Instagram / Madonna





Madonna performs voodoo rituals as she comes to Kenya





Madonna has shared a strange video on her Instagram page showing her performing Shaman rituals. Why does she need to do this? Let's try to find out.

Madonna became a renowned singer in the 1980s and since then she has released 14 studio albums. There were some rumors that the star underwent the procedure of buttock augmentation at the age of 60. Her fans noticed this after the singer shared a bizarre selfie on a social network showing her butt implants in the mirror. Madonna willingly responded to those rumors in one of her next posts. She confessed she really had the surgery.

Madonna has posted an interesting video on her Instagram page demonstrating her creating some music on a shaman instrument and doing other unusual things. The singer states in her caption to the video that she misses Kenya very much. She liked roasting marshmallows on an open fire when she visited the country last. While some of Madonna's followers appreciate the video and its beautiful energy, others don't understand the actions of the celebrity. Some of them are sure Madonna is just promoting Kenya tourism.

Madonna is grateful to Martin Luther King for everything he did for the USA. She shares Mercy James quotes on her Twitter page saying Martin Luther King «has touched us all with his bravery and vision and unwillingness to back down in the face of adversity».