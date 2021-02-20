© Instagram / Madonna
Madonna will present an autobiographical film on the Netflix platform
Madonna will release an autobiographical film. The singer will present the tape on the Netflix platform.
Viewers will be able to see behind the scenes of Madame X tour, Izvestia TV channel reports. The artist has toured with her latest album since 2019.
The film will also focus on the singer's struggle with serious knee and hip injuries that forced the star to cancel her performances while on tour.
