Maluma fascinates with his new image. He has changed his looks tremendously!

Maluma appears to in his new outfit at New Year's Rocking Eve and amazes everyone. Check out his pics right now!

Maluma has grown into a famous singer in many countries of the world, so it's no surprise his net worth has reached $12 million. MTV announced the singers leading the «2020 MTV EMAs» lineup. They include Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly and certainly Maluma. His new song «Hawaii» saw the world in the end of July and has gathered over 580 mln views. Maluma is not only a talented singer but also an attractive man. His image got onto the cover of the «Vogue» magazine in 2017.

These days, Maluma wished a happy new year to his fans on Instagram. His followers wished the singer a great 2021 year as well as new music achievements. They love and appreciate the artist a lot. Maluma's post is accompanied with a few photos depicting the singer in his New Year's candy suit. In fact, this is the outfit he was wearing for New Year's Rocking Eve. Maluma's sharp glance and bluish hair can drive any woman crazy. He's a truly hot man!

Yesterday, Maluma performed at New Year's Rocking Eve live. The performance was incredible and impressed the viewers.