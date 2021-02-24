© Instagram / Mandy Moore





Actress Mandy Moore gave birth to her first child





A day ago, 36-year-old actress Mandy Moore published the first photo of a newborn baby. She and her husband Taylor Goldsmith, 35, named the boy August.

Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Garrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and, much to the delight of his parents, arrived just in time. We were ready to experience a whole new love, but it was beyond what we could imagine. Your M + T, - the actress signed the picture.

It is noteworthy that four days ago, Mandy published footage from a home photo session taken in the last weeks of pregnancy, and wrote that she would not wait for the birth of her son.

The fact that Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith will become parents for the first time, the couple said in September last year. The actress herself announced this on Instagram, having published a series of black and white photos with her husband.