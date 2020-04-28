© Instagram / Maren Morris





Maren Morris showed her and Ryan Herd's newborn son. How cute they are!





30-year old singer Maren Morris got married with country singer Ryan Herd two years ago on March 24, and on March 23, 2020, they welcomed their son, Hayes Andrew Hurd.

Probably, the most popular song by Maren Morris is «My Church» that entered her album «Hero» in 2016. It has the same lyrics as the song by Mary Sarah from her album «My Church» (2016). Two other great treks include «Rich» and «I Could Use a Love Song». Both entered the 2016 album «Rich».

Recently, the singer has shared a wonderful photograph depicting her husband with their newborn son, Hayes Andrew, lying on his chest. The caption of Maren Morris to the photo reads, «Waiting on a rainbow.» How cute! The two look absolutely gorgeous!

Maren Morris' followers on Instagram are happy that the couple has such a sweet baby boy. It seems he looks like his father, he is so handsome!

People love Maren Morris for her musical talent, her songs and lyrics. But at the same time, they are waiting for new music. This won't happen for some time, though, as Maren's son is too little at present.