© Instagram / Maren Morris





Maren Morris, the master of the country music, has postponed her RSVP The Tour to 2021





Maren Morris has announced on his Instagram page that she is postponing his concert tour in 2020. She is deeply sorry but she has to do this.

Maren Morris is known as a singer and author of lyrics for her numerous country music songs. She has already given two tours - «The Hero Tour» (2017) and «GIRL: The World Tour» (2019). This year, due to unpredictable events, the celebrity has to postpone her RSVP The Tour to 2021.

According to her message, Maren Morris was writing it in tears. All rescheduled dates will be in the same venues, so all tickets will be valid. All buyers will receive details on how to get a refund if you want. Maren Morris hopes to see her fans when they will be able to spend time with her safe and connected.

In her post on Twitter, Maren Morris thanks singer Dave Grohl for being an awesome human. She said in her caption: «together, we are instruments in a sonic cathedral, one that we build together night after night. And one that we will surely build again.»