© Instagram / Maren Morris





Maren Morris will perform live this week. Don't miss the event!





Maren Morris has informed her fans on Instagram that she is organizing a live show on December, 4. Learn the details right now!

Maren Morris is known for a great number of amazing songs with incredibly romantic lyrics. The singer mainly specializes in country music but she has also some pop and R&B songs. One of the most popular Maren Morris' songs «Rich» entered her debut album «Hero». Her song «My Church» is so loved that it's often sung by other performers, including Gabby Barrett. Only two years ago, Morris got married with Ryan Hurd and gave birth to their son in March. Maren may sometimes have little misunderstandings with Kelsea Ballerini but in reality the singers are good friends.

© Instagram / Maren Morris





Maren Morris has brought some good news to her followers on her Instagram page. The singer has announced that her performance in Brooklyn Bowl Nashwille will livestream on December, 1. In fact, it will be a cocktail show and it promises to be very delicious. Maren's fans can't wait to see the star and listen to her songs.

Maren Morris has recently confessed that she fell in love with television series «The West Wing». She wrote on Twitter that she «feel» like a kid discovering Harry Potter but she's old and more boring».