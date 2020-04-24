© Instagram / Margot Robbie





Margot Robbie, better known as Harley Quinn, stunned everyone with her pure look!





Margot Robbie is known for her role of Naomi Lapaglia in the 2013 biographical black comedy «The Wolf of Wall Street» in which she co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio. However, her most famous character is undoubtedly Harley Quinn from the superhero movie «Suicide Squad». Actor Will Smith starred in that film too.

Margot Robbie is married to Tom Ackerley, an assistant producer and director, known for such films as «The Last Days on Mars» and «I, Tonya». Even though they have been married since 2016, Margot has no kids with her husband yet. By the way, recently her fans have noticed that Robbie looks like Jaime Pressly, another American actress.

These days, a number of Margot Robbie's photos have got onto Instagram. Even though the actress is not nude she has gathered many compliments. She looks just like an angel wearing her white dress and long jacket. There is light makeup on her face. The image is finished with black high-heeled shoes.

Few people know but Margot Robbie prepares a surprise for her fans – in 2021, another episode of «The Suicide Squad» film will be released.