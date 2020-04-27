© Instagram / Margot Robbie





Margot Robbie, known as Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad”, has never looked sexier!





There is no doubt that the latest and most well-known role of Margot Robbie is the character named Harley Quinn in the upper mentioned superhero movie starring also another famous actor, Will Smith. Another great role of Margot Robbie is the one of Naomi Lapaglia in «The Wolf of Wall Street», the biographical black comedy released in 2013.

One of Margot Robbie's latest movies was a 2019 comedy drama called «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood» where she acted as Sharon Tate. The celebrity should not be confused with another actress Jaime Pressly who looks like Robbie. The actress has been together with her husband Tom Ackerley for four years; however, the couple hasn't got any children.

Margot Robbie's fans have shared a wonderful photograph on Instagram in which the actress looks extremely hot! Just take a look at her body covered with a tight golden dress featuring a transparent top. The celebrity isn't even wearing a bra. The actress has a modest makeup and an amazing hair-do.

The majority of Margot Robbie's followers love the stunning appearance of the actress. She is truly one of the most beautiful women of the world. People love Robbie as an actress too.