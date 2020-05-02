© Instagram / Margot Robbie





Margot Robbie starred in the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge. Watch the full video here!





Margot Robbie, also known as Harley Quinn in her 2016 movie «Suicide Squad», has recently starred in the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge. The actress is also known for her role of Naomi Lapaglia in the 2013 biographical black comedy «The Wolf of Wall Street» where she co-starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

Famous 20th century model Sharon Tate's sister confessed she loved Margot in «The Wolf of Wall Street». It should be mentioned that the new sequel of «Suicide Squad» is being made at present. Will smith is in it too. Margot Robbie looks very much like Jaime Pressly, another Emmy award-winning actress who starred in a comedy series «My Name Is Earl».

In the video dedicated to the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge and shared on Instagram, Margot Robbie performs the role of a lady with a bat in her hands. She could choose a large knife too! Lucky the next character is! The video also features many other famous Hollywood actresses.

Margot's husband, Tom Ackerley, loves her wife very much; however, they haven't got any kids yet.