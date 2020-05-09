© Instagram / Margot Robbie





Margot Robbie played her most successful role ever!





Margot Robbie has appeared in many movies and even co-starred Leonardo DiCaprio in the comedy «The Wolf of Wall Street» (2013), but that was not the best role of hers!

Robbie performed the role of Harley Quinn for the first time in the

superhero film «Suicide Squad» in 2016. The movie also starred such actors as Will Smith, Joel Kinnaman, Jared Leto, Viola Davis, Jay Hernandez, Jai Courtney, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Karen Fukuhara, Scott Eastwood, Cara Delevingne and Ike Barinholtz.

In 2021, the character of Harley Quinn also appeared in «Birds of Prey». In 2021 «The Suicide Squad» movie will be released. Margot Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerley, supports her acting career. Take a look at these photographs of the actress on set as Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie is not only a talented actress but also a beautiful woman. Many of her fans consider Margot to be one of the most beautiful and desirable blondes in the world. Do you agree with this opinion?