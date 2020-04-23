 News > Mariah Carey


Mariah Carey's song reveals how long we're going to be in quarantine is we don't stay home
© Instagram / Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's song reveals how long we're going to be in quarantine is we don't stay home


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-23 16:04:53

Mariah Carey was married twice. Music producer Tommy Mottola was her first husband. The singer got married with actor Nick Cannon in 2008, gave birth to their kids-twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011 and divorced in 2016.

The singer conceals her age saying that she's either 50 or 51; nevertheless, this does not interfere with her success. Probably, everyone knows Carey's songs «Hero» and «Obsessed». Marian has released 15 studio albums, earning the net worth of U.S. $300–$520 million as of 2020.

Few people know that Carey dated Eminem in 2002 for half a year, which she denies, though. Eminem was in love with the singer until 2006 and even wrote a couple of songs mentioning their relationship. During her career, Mariah has collaborated with some famous singer including Whitney Houston and Rihanna.

Mariah Carey has shared a short video on her Instagram page in which she's singing song «Forever». Her caption to the video asks, «How long are we going to be in quarantine?» However, Mariah Carey answers that question herself: «not if we stay home!»

