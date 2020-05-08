© Instagram / Mariah Carey





“Hero” singer: Mariah Carey and Sting will participate in a concert in New York: details





The 51-year-old performer of «Fantasy» and ex-wife of Nick Cannon decided to take a break in creating the new albums and take part in a concert.

Virtual concerts definitely help to keep high spirits during quarantine. In April, Lady Gaga and «Global Citizen» arranged an online concert under the title «One World: Together At Home», and such stars as Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Elton John happily participated in it. Now is high time to add another charity event whose name is «Rise Up New York!»

The virtual concert was organized by actress Tina Fey and its aim was to support New Yorkers affected by the coronavirus. The concert will be held live on May 11th in collaboration with iHeartMedia and New York's largest organization against poverty «Robin Hood.»

The event will bring together such great stars as Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Barbara Streisand, Sting, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi and other artists.

According to the organization, New York became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic so that was the moment when all people need to unite in one community and raise the general spirit of the population.

