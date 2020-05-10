© Instagram / Mariah Carey





Mariah Carey paid tribute to Andre Harrell, hip hop and R&B record label founder





In her recent post on Instagram, Mariah Carey informed that her heart is crying since her friend Andre Harrell passed away on May 8, 2020. RIP.

Mariah Carey has been married to two men – music producer Tommy Mottola and actor Nick Cannon. With the latter, she gave birth to two twins, Monroe and Moroccan, who are now nine. Since 1990, the singer has released 15 albums with such famous songs as «Hero» («Music Box», 1993) and «Fantasy» («Daydream», 1995).

In her post, Carey wrote: «Why Andre? My heart is breaking and I can't stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever.» The cause of death of the hip hop and R&B record label founder has not been officially informed yet. Andre Harrell died at the age of 59.

At the same time, Mariah Carey can't wait to perform again soon! She provided a YouTube reference of her Madison Square Garden Daydream show. You can watch it for free.