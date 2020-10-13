© Instagram / Mariah Carey





Mariah Carey reveals who a music icon is. Her fans disagree!





Mariah Carey has recently opened up about whom she considers to be a music icon. Her statement has surprised many people!

Mariah Carey is known for having had a rich personal life. She was married to the music executive, Tommy Mottola, for seven years, but due to the differences in Mariah's music career, the couple separated. The singer had a love affair with chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter just before getting divorced. Mariah says it was Derek who inspired her to walk away from Mottola. She even dedicated her song «My All» to Jeter. In spring 2008, Mariah Carey got married with comedian Nick Cannon and three years later, gave birth to twins. After the divorce, the singer dated billionaire James Packer. At present, Carey is dating choreographer Bryan Tanaka.

In her fresh post on Instagram, the celebrity has stated that Prince will forever be a music icon. The singer had many hits but, according to Mariah, «his 1987 'Sign O' The Times' was a cultural revolution that used pop and soul to address the state of our country». However, her followers are sure that Michael Jackson is the best.

Mariah Carey has recently released her book «The Meaning Of Mariah Carey». She is happy that many people love her book! The celebrity confesses it was an interesting experience for her, «similar to recording an album»!