Mariah Carey's sister sues her for libel - and demands a huge amount of compensation





Not only Meghan Markle has strained relations with relatives. Last year, a biography of Mariah Carey was published, in which she talked about her difficult childhood, which turned out to be so, not least thanks to her sister and brother.

59-year-old Alison Carey assures that she experienced a huge emotional shock and was wounded to the core by such an act of a loved one.

Alison went to court to whitewash her name and regain her lost reputation. She claims that the singer invented all the sentimental stories to increase sales of the book, and did not even bother to provide any evidence for her words, according to TMZ.

In a chapter titled Dandelion Tea, Mariah remembered that Alison had given her Valium and once thrown a cup of hot tea at her, which caused 12-year-old Mariah to receive third-degree burns.

Alison filed a subpoena to the Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday. She assures that the singer perfectly understood how all this lie would affect her, but she did it anyway.

Since 2015, Mariah's sister has been struggling with the consequences of a traumatic brain injury, experiencing problems with vision and memory as a result of an attack by intruders who sneaked into her house. This crime remained unsolved.

Alison worries that Mariah deliberately and deliberately attacked her for the sensational headlines and promotion of her book. Now the sister of the pop diva is demanding compensation in the amount of $ 1.25 million - in this amount she estimated her moral damage.