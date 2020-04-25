© Instagram / Marie Osmond





Marie Osmond offered help to the unemployed in the hair, stylist, makeup, and beauty industry





Marie Osmond hosted «Donny & Marie» program from 1998 to 2000. It was about her brother, Donny Osmond, who was the member of «The Osmonds» band. At present, Marie Osmond hosts «The Talk» show on which she had a conflict with Sharon Osbourne a few weeks ago. Sharon refused to apologize, though. Marie's net worth is now $24 Million.

At the age of 60, Osmond is very beautiful. One of the reasons is that the star has had a plastic surgery. Her husband, Stephen Lyle Craig, supported her in this decision. By the way, Marie Osmond supported her oldest daughter's homosexuality. Jessica is gay and in summer, 2019, she married her partner Sara.

Everyone of Marie's followers on Instagram was pleasantly impressed with her latest post. In the video, she offered her help «to her friends in the hair, makeup, stylist and beauty industry» who were left unemployed in this hard time. She promised to find a job for them.

Marie Osmond's followers reported that this message touched their hearts. Her positive spirit has become a comfort for many people. They are thankful for her uplifting energy!