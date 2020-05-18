© Instagram / Marie Osmond





Marie Osmond will guest on “Good Morning”. Don't miss the chat!





Marie Osmond has announced on her Twitter page that she'll chat at the «Good Morning» program on Tuesday, May 19.

Marie Osmond has a unique family. Her brother, Donny Osmond, is a well-known singer, actor, dancer and host. Many years ago, he created «the Osmonds» music band along with his 4 elder brothers. Later, Osmond started a solo career. Marie's adopted daughter, Jessica Marie, declared that she's a gay and she married a woman last year. Marie herself is fond of sculpting dolls. Her doll collection has gathered many award nominations. Overall, her net worth is $20 million.

These days, Marie Osmond informed her readers on Twitter that she will take part in tomorrow's «Good Morning» program. The philanthropist will talk about children in need. In her post, she says, «God bless you for all you do for the kids».

Marie Osmond shares a story about an atheist on her Instagram page. She concludes that we should be grateful to God for everything good we have in these hard times. Her followers appreciated the story too. Besides, some of them consider Marie to be a beacon of hope through this Covid-19 craziness.