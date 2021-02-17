Marilyn Manson hired 24/7 security after ...

© Instagram / Marilyn Manson





Musician Marilyn Manson (real name Brian Warner) has hired 24-hour security for his home in Los Angeles, reports The Sun, citing its own source.

According to an insider, Manson is worried about his safety and does not want to risk it. «He is worried that someone will come to his house, so he has organized round-the-clock security for himself.

He was paranoid even at the best of times, and the accusations shocked him, he has no doubts about the need for protection, «says a friend of the artist.

In particular, not far from Manson's mansion, a film crew was noticed, whose members called themselves documentary filmmakers, made videos and took photographs.

In early February 2021, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood claimed that Manson had bullied her during their romance. At least ten other women from Manson's entourage made similar statements. The musician denied the accusations.